Mohamed Al Fayed Blamed Himself for Diana and Dodi Crash, Confidant Says

A confidante of the late Mohamed Al Fayed, the Egyptian businessman whose son, Dodi, was dating Princess Diana and was killed with her when their car crashed in a Paris underpass in 1997, has said that Al Fayed blamed himself for his son’s death in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Andrew Neil, a well-known British journalist and former editor of the London Sunday Times, also said he was warned by the photographer Terry O’Neill: “Never get in the back of a car with [Dodi]. He does nothing but shout at the driver to go faster. It’s scary.”

Neil had worked for Fayed when the billionaire was seeking to establish a toe hold in British publishing, and remained friendly with the mercurial Harrods owner afterwards.

