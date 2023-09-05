Witness the incredible moment as a woman daringly tries to sink her teeth into an anti-theft cable in a peculiar attempt to pilfer an iPhone 14 Plus.

A woman known only as ‘Qiu’ allegedly stole an iPhone 14 Plus in Fujian, China

Agents arrested her 30 minutes after the incident and she is already in custody.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Digging secret tunnels and breaking through ceilings are among the countless bizarre ways in which thieves have attempted to steal valuable items.

But no one expected the moment when a woman bit into a store’s anti-theft cable and ran off with a brand new iPhone 14 Plus.

Incredible footage shows the woman, known only as ‘Qiu’, browsing devices at a store in Fujian, southeast China.

After looking at what appears to be a MacBook, he heads over to see the latest 7,000 yuan (£949) iPhone model.

Qiu is then seen examining the device for a couple of seconds, before unexpectedly putting it in his mouth and biting down on the wire.

A woman known only as ‘Qiu’ allegedly stole an iPhone 14 Plus in Fujian, China

For Apple devices, this connector is typically made up of blue and red wires, as well as guy wires.

It is usually connected to a dock connector, with the internal parts fitted to prevent the unit from disconnecting.

While it took a few tries to get it free, Qiu eventually loosened the iPhone 14 and dropped it in her bag as she hurried out of the store.

At first, this went completely unnoticed by store staff, according to the South China Morning Postdespite the store’s blaring alarm.

But it didn’t take long for the police to catch up with him, as he Sina News claims that Qiu was arrested just 30 minutes after leaving the store.

Although Qiu had intended to buy the iPhone after losing hers, she allegedly told officers she was put off by the prices.

Qiu is understood to have been detained and is under further investigation.

But the now-viral images continue to shock countless observers both in China and around the world.

At first this went completely unnoticed by store staff despite the blaring alarm.

Agents arrested her 30 minutes after the incident and she is already in custody.

The viral images have shocked countless observers both in China and around the world.

“Considering the effort it must have taken to get through the security cable, I’d say she ‘earned’ that iPhone,” wrote one Twitter user.

“His dentist is proud of his work,” one quipped while another chimed in: “If only he had chewed through the wires of all the security cameras in the area first.”

One also added, “You can’t even wait until September 12 to get iPhone 15,” while another said, “That phone isn’t worth as much as your teeth.”