My savings outweigh my mortgage: Should I pay off the debt or keep saving?

I am at a crucial crossroads in my life and would appreciate some advice and opinions on what my best options are.

I am 38 years old, single (no dependents) and have a mortgage. I am in a fortunate position in that my savings now exceed the amount remaining on my mortgage.

I have £37,000 saved up and my mortgage amount is £36,500. I have been overpaying the mortgage by 10 percent of the original amount for the last two years.

My current mortgage contract is due in April 2027 and I currently pay 1.89 percent interest. As it is, I have 12 years left before the mortgage is fully paid off. There is an Early Redemption Charge (ERC) attached to the mortgage.

I am trying to decide what is the best thing to do financially.

Currently, I can obtain a fixed Isa for one year at 5.5 percent with my bank or a bond at the same rate.

It would be better:

1) Pay off the mortgage in its entirety (including ERC)

2) Continue to overpay 10 percent each year and put as much as you can into an Isa or bond.

3) Put as much as you can into an Isa or bond, let the mortgage deal finish in 2027, and pay it off then? Via email.

David Hollingworth replies: It’s clearly a good deal, especially at a time when interest rates have risen so sharply.

Clearly she has put a lot of effort into saving and overpaying in order to get to the point where her savings outweigh her existing mortgage, especially at such a young age.

At first glance, it might seem like an easy decision to make and make your mortgage the key goal for any borrower.

However, there are several moving parts that you have correctly identified as being involved in setting up your focus.

Access your savings

First, before making the decision to pay off all or part of a mortgage, it’s important to make sure you have savings that you can easily access.

This can be thought of as an emergency fund that can be drawn upon if any unexpected costs arise.

There is no exact amount to keep in cash, but ideally most of us would keep an alternate sum to cover living expenses for three to six months.

Using cash to overpay or redeem a mortgage in full will make it much more difficult to access and would ultimately require a new mortgage to free up equity if the cash were needed at a later date.

That would take time and also create costs, so it makes sense to set aside available cash instead of spending every penny to pay off the mortgage.

The commission for early repayment of the mortgage

The fact that you have locked in the mortgage rate to last for several more years seems like a great decision, given the rapid rise in interest rates over the last 18 months or so.

Having such a low rate clearly keeps your mortgage costs substantially lower, so you are in a position of strength on that front as well.

You still need to consider the prepayment fee, which could greatly affect the benefit of paying off the mortgage.

To make an informed decision, it’s important to understand exactly what that cost may be, as ERCs will vary by lender and product.

Some lenders will charge a fixed ERC for the duration of the agreement, but others will also lower it over the term of the agreement, often decreasing each year, so it could depend on how far away you are from the fixed rate.

Ultimately, paying a fee that could easily be 3-5 per cent of the amount repaid could severely undermine the benefit of paying off the mortgage, which could equate to over £1,800.

Higher savings rates could outpace your mortgage rate

At the same time, savings rates have been rising. Being able to earn a higher interest rate on your savings than you pay on your mortgage means you might actually be better off putting the cash in savings.

Being able to earn a higher interest rate on your savings than you pay on your mortgage means you might actually be better off putting the cash in savings.

You have quoted a high cash Isa rate and fixed rate bonds may offer an even higher interest rate, although you should consider whether that could lead to income tax on interest by forcing you to go through the personal savings allowance (£ 1,000 interest per year for basic bonds). taxpayers with tax rates and £500 a year for higher rates).

Based on the numbers alone, today it would appear that you would gain by paying your cash at a favorable savings rate, which would earn you more interest than the mortgage would cost.

You may also want to consider longer fixed rates to lock in the spread between mortgage and savings rates.

The dynamics could change over time if savings rates change and again it’s important not to lock up all your cash to maintain accessibility.

Balance saved and mortgage overpayment

Considering how much you’ve focused on lowering your mortgage, you may decide that a balanced approach might be the way to go.

Most lenders allow you to repay up to 10 percent per year without any ERC, and you’ve already made use of that facility.

You may decide to stick with that strategy to continue moving up on your mortgage balance while making sure you earn more on the rest of your savings.

That will give you some satisfaction in seeing your balance drop, but it will also help you build your savings fund in the meantime without putting principal at risk.

This will allow you to pay off the mortgage after the current low fixed rate ends without any penalty.

