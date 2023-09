NNA – The European Union#39;s top diplomat confirmed on Tuesday that Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the EU, has been held captive in Iran for more than 500 days.

Arriving at a meeting on development in the Spanish city of Cadiz, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that Brussels was pushing quot;relentlesslyquot; for the 33-year-old#39;s release. mdash; AFP

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y