    Kremlin says unable to confirm summit between Putin, North Korea’s Kim

    NNA – The Kremlin on Tuesday declined to confirm a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which US officials have said they expect.

    US officials and media have said they believe Kim will make a rare trip abroad to neighboring Russia to meet Putin.

    ldquo;No, we cannotrdquo; confirm this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when he was asked if Kim would meet Putin soon. ldquo;We have nothing to say on this.rdquo; mdash; Reuters

