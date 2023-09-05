Pentagon Chief Confirms Hundreds of Mysterious Objects Spotted Globally, Revealing World’s UFO Hotspots

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The US government is notoriously secretive when it comes to sharing what it knows about alien life.

But in a possible bid for transparency, the Defense Department has released a new document revealing the “world’s UFO hotspots.”

Includes a map revealing where the highest number of unidentified object sightings have been recorded, according to reports between 1996 and 2023.

The map comes shortly after the Pentagon chief admitted hundreds of mysterious objects have been detected “all over the world.”

Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), said: “We see these [‘metallic orbs’] all over the world, and we see them performing very interesting apparent maneuvers.’

The map reveals where the most reported sightings have taken place between 1996 and 2023, naming Japan and the US coastlines as particular hotspots.

The map reveals that Nagasaki and Hiroshima in Japan, the US east and west coasts, including California, as well as parts of the Middle East, are hotspots for UFO sightings.

Revealing Japan and a region of the Middle East — including Iraq and Syria — as UFO hotspots may come as a surprise to enthusiasts who commonly associate sightings with the United States.

In particular, the map identifies a region in the southwest of the country, covering the cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, on which the United States dropped atomic bombs in 1945.

Another Japanese hotspot is the small community of Iinomachi in Fukushima Prefecture, which has been referred to as “UFO city.”

Iinomachi has been decked out in alien-themed decorations in an effort to attract fans and promote itself as a “home of aliens”.

Iinomachi is also the base of a research institute called the International UFO Lab, opened in 2021 and run by alien enthusiast Takeharu Mikami.

In June of this year, the International UFO Laboratory released six images of “probable UFOs”, the Japan times reported, taken in Kobe and Fukushima, among other regions.

They were selected from a total of 494 reports he received from people in Japan and abroad in one year, though most seemed to be from drones, birds, or just light reflections.

The image shows a flying object near Japan’s Senganmori Mountain, identified by the International UFO Laboratory.

The authority to do this rests on an extensive collection of some 935 declassified CIA documents, gifted by UFO researcher Kinichi Arai, recounting sighting stories from around the world over the past century (pictured: alleged UFO sightings UFOs in Japan).

An image dating from 2020 shows five barely visible ‘glowing orbs’ seen above a Japanese sports stadium.

The US government map appears in a short five-page document called ‘UAP Reporting Trends’, published in the new All Domains Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) websitea department dedicated to UFOs formed in July of last year.

In the future, the new site will provide the public with information about the AARO and its “efforts to understand and resolve unidentified anomalous phenomena.”

“This website will provide information, including photos and videos, on resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release,” it says.

The unveiling of the new website may reflect increased efforts by the US government to be less secretive about UFO activity.

In a statement last week, Defense Department officials said the site would show how “committed” the Pentagon is to “transparency with the American people.”

it doesn’t come much after a prominent UFO whistleblower delivered explosive testimony before Congress.

In July, former intelligence official David Grusch claimed that the Pentagon is covering up evidence related to aliens.

He testified under oath that the Pentagon had encounters or firsthand knowledge of secret government programs involving “non-human” technology.

“My testimony is based on information that has been provided to me by people with a long history of legitimacy,” he said.

‘[They] I have shared compelling evidence in the form of photographs, official documentation, and classified oral testimony with myself and many colleagues.

He also claimed that the government currently has “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles in its possession, though he did not provide any evidence to support that or any of his other claims.

His comments, however, were condemned by the head of the Pentagon’s UFO bureau, Sean Kirkpatrick, also a laser and materials physicist.

Kirkpatrick criticized Grusch’s claims about alleged secret programs recovering crashed UFOs and reverse-engineering technology as “insulting.”