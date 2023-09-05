Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Turkey’s Erdogan criticises Syria over normalisation -media

    Sep 5, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Syria was not taking a positive approach towards normalisation with Turkey, with President Bashar al-Assad watching from afar and not taking a role, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

    Speaking to reporters on his plane returning from talks with Russia#39;s Vladimir Putin, Turkey#39;s Erdogan was cited as saying normalisation was possible if there was progress on the fight against terrorism, on the safe and voluntary return of refugees and on the political process. mdash; Reutersnbsp;

