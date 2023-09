NNA – Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, on Tuesday contacted by phone nbsp;Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Rahi, whereby they discussed the latest developments of the general situationnbsp;in Lebanon, especially the presidential electionnbsp;dossier.

