How a Defecting Russian Pilot Duped His Own Crew

Reuters

A Russian pilot who hijacked a military helicopter to defect to Ukraine says he tricked his crew members into joining him and that other Russian troops should follow his example.

Maksim Kuzminov is spilling details about the special operation for the first time since Ukrainian intelligence revealed the defection last month, shutting down claims by Russian propagandists that the Mi-8 chopper and its crew had simply gotten “lost” while transporting parts for fighter jets.

Instead, Kuzminov confirmed, he worked closely with Ukrainian authorities to pull off the sneaky defection, veering off course to land at a Ukrainian base in Kharkiv.

