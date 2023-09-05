Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    News

    How a Defecting Russian Pilot Duped His Own Crew

    By

    Sep 5, 2023 , , ,
    How a Defecting Russian Pilot Duped His Own Crew

    Reuters

    A Russian pilot who hijacked a military helicopter to defect to Ukraine says he tricked his crew members into joining him and that other Russian troops should follow his example.

    Maksim Kuzminov is spilling details about the special operation for the first time since Ukrainian intelligence revealed the defection last month, shutting down claims by Russian propagandists that the Mi-8 chopper and its crew had simply gotten “lost” while transporting parts for fighter jets.

    Instead, Kuzminov confirmed, he worked closely with Ukrainian authorities to pull off the sneaky defection, veering off course to land at a Ukrainian base in Kharkiv.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Claude the koala goes on rampage and eats six thousand dollars’ worth of seedlings on NSW’s North Coast

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    The Importance of a ‘Secret Emoji’ for Parents, as Advised by Tech Experts

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Lucrative college degrees that can lead to salaries of more than $100,000 are largely held by men, study finds

    Sep 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Claude the koala goes on rampage and eats six thousand dollars’ worth of seedlings on NSW’s North Coast

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    The Importance of a ‘Secret Emoji’ for Parents, as Advised by Tech Experts

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Lucrative college degrees that can lead to salaries of more than $100,000 are largely held by men, study finds

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Seeking nominations for rising stars in influencer marketing in the US and the UK

    Sep 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy