Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyers accuse the FBI of interfering with genetic expert witness in his trial claiming they interrogated her at her home

Lawyers for four-time murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have accused the FBI of interfering with an expert genetics witness at trial by allegedly interviewing him at his home.

Kohberger, 28, faces trial for the fatal beatings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, in November last.

The suspect, who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, recently remained silent during his appearance and the judge pleaded not guilty to each charge on his behalf.

His lead attorney, Anne Taylor, said genetic genealogy expert Gabriella Vargas, who recently spoke in court about the DNA match, was harassed by the FBI shortly after appearing on the stand. Speed ​​cameras online reports.

“She was visited by two FBI agents and questioned her about her testimony and the conclusions of her statement,” Taylor said.

Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger had his trial in October delayed indefinitely after waiving his right to a speedy trial

(L to R) Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen (on Kaylee’s shoulders) Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle

“This, in our view, imposes on Kohberger’s rights to due process and his rights to federal counsel.”

Taylor also expressed plans to file a motion regarding “what happens to witnesses after they testify in court.”

Latah County District Attorney Bill Thompson told the court that he contacted the FBI to investigate after Vargas questioned parts of his own testimony.

He added: “The FBI agreed and Ms. Vargas claimed that she inadvertently accepted or signed part of his statement without reading it entirely.

“We are documenting this so that we can share it with Ms. Taylor.”

Former FBI agent Tracy Walder said Law and crime“It’s not something I usually hear about FBI agents coming in and visiting a witness after they’ve given their testimony.

“However, I think a lot of it comes down to perception and what Ms. Vargas felt during that discussion.

“I hope many notes have been taken and I hope the FBI has a very good reason.”

While Kohberger was due to stand trial on October 2, it was delayed indefinitely after he waived his right to a speedy trial during his final court appearance on August 24.

No date has been set for the future trial, which could now be months or even years away.

Judge John Judge confirmed to Kohberger whether he wished to waive his right to a speedy trial, to which the defendant replied, “Absolutely.”

Although they wanted to reach a solution as soon as possible, the prosecution did not object, agreeing that it was the best option at the moment, local news channel KXLY reported.