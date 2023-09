NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday welcomed in Yarzeh MPs Simon Abi Ramia and Asaad Dergham, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;

Both MPs praised quot;the efforts exerted by the Army to control the Lebanese borders and maintain the countryrsquo;s security and stability.quot;

=============R.H.