Berri meets new EU Ambassador to Lebanon, discusses general situation and developmental affairs with “National Moderation” bloc delegation, receives Beirut Municipal Council head

NNA – Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the new EU Head of Mission to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, and an accompanying delegation, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming her new duties in the country.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation and the latest political developments.nbsp;

Speaker Berri later met with nbsp;

a delegation of the quot;National Moderationquot; bloc, which included MPs: Walid Baarini, Sajih Attieh, Ahmed al-Khair, Mohammed Sleiman and Ahmed Rustom.

The delegation discussed with Speaker Berri the countryrsquo;s general situation, and the latest developments, especially Speaker Berrirsquo;s initiative and developmental affairs related to the northern Lebanese region.nbsp;

Berri also received Head of the Municipal Council of Beirut, Abdullah Darwish, with whom he discussed the current conditions of the city of Beirut and developmental affairs.nbsp;

