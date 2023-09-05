Zelensky visits front near Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine

NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops leading a counteroffensive towards the eastern war-battered town of Bakhmut, Kyiv said Tuesday.

quot;As part of a working trip to Donetsk region, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky visited combat brigades conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut region,quot; the presidency said.

It added that Zelensky had quot;listened to reports on the operational situationquot; on the eastern front. mdash; AFPnbsp;

