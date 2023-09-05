Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Zelensky visits front near Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine

    By

    Sep 5, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops leading a counteroffensive towards the eastern war-battered town of Bakhmut, Kyiv said Tuesday.

    quot;As part of a working trip to Donetsk region, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky visited combat brigades conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut region,quot; the presidency said.

    It added that Zelensky had quot;listened to reports on the operational situationquot; on the eastern front. mdash; AFPnbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Claude the koala goes on rampage and eats six thousand dollars’ worth of seedlings on NSW’s North Coast

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    The Importance of a ‘Secret Emoji’ for Parents, as Advised by Tech Experts

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Lucrative college degrees that can lead to salaries of more than $100,000 are largely held by men, study finds

    Sep 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Claude the koala goes on rampage and eats six thousand dollars’ worth of seedlings on NSW’s North Coast

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    The Importance of a ‘Secret Emoji’ for Parents, as Advised by Tech Experts

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Lucrative college degrees that can lead to salaries of more than $100,000 are largely held by men, study finds

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Seeking nominations for rising stars in influencer marketing in the US and the UK

    Sep 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy