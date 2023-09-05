Seeking nominations for rising stars in influencer marketing in the US and the UK

TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022

The rise of influencer marketing hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down.

A recent survey by creator-focused marketing platform CreatorIQ found 67% of brands increased their influencer-marketing budgets in 2023 compared to the previous year, in spite of increased scrutiny of marketing budgets overall.

2023 has also seen its fair share of massive changes in social media — from the launch of Instagram’s new app Threads, to the rebranding of Twitter, and new monetization programs on platforms like TikTok and Snapchat.

As the landscape continues to grow and shift, Insider is seeking nominations for its inaugural list of rising stars in influencer marketing. Nominees must have at least one year of experience in the creator economy or in influencer marketing, be based out of the US or the UK, and have contributed to their role in a meaningful manner, as determined by Insider’s team.

Please submit your nominations by Tuesday, September 12 through this Google form.

September 5, 2023: This story has been updated to reflect that candidates should have at least one year of experience in the industry.

