NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, on Tuesday left Beirut bound for Cairo to represent Lebanon at the 60th session of the Arab League Council on September 5 and 6, and to partake in the meetings of the Arab-Japanese Forum on its sidelines.nbsp;

Bou Habib is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with senior officials and participants.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.