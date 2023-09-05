Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is accused of stopping his sentence to FART while working as a pundit on a live panel show about Old Firm derby

Neil Lennon was analyzing the Old Firm derby when he appeared to break the wind

After pausing mid-sentence, the silence was broken with a raspberry sound

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been accused of pausing mid-sentence to let out a fart while working as a pundit on a live broadcast.

Fans quickly rushed to social media to draw attention to the incident, which happened live during the PLZ Soccer game. The Football Lounge.

While discussing Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers on Sunday, Lennon paused and looked breathless before continuing his analysis of the Old Firm derby.

Reviewing Michael Beale’s tactics for Rangers, Lennon began by saying: “It’s not like a possession-based team or a physical team. The kind of crossing the ball, hitting the channels, widening it and putting it in there. He must first find the…’

Lennon seemed to be concentrating on something else as he stopped mid-sentence – and the silence was soon filled with a short, high-pitched raspberry sound.

Neil Lennon has been accused of stopping to let out a fart during a live football broadcast on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old took charge of Celtic for two separate spells, once in 2010 and once in 2019.

He then instantly continued: “…the best formation that suits his team of players. And he should know because he himself brought these players.

Sharing a short video clip from the moment, one fan wrote on Twitter, “Neil Lennon casually pauses mid-sentence to let out a fart.”

Another tweeted: “HAHAHAHA NO CHANCE. Neil Lennon stops mid-sentence to let out a fart.

Celtic, who top the Scottish Premiership after four league games, are already four points clear of their bitter rivals in the title race.

Fans took to social media on Tuesday to accuse the former Celtic manager of farting live on air.