Three of Allen’s most iconic lollies are quietly discontinued leaving customers furious: ‘This is the worst day of my life’

Fans of sweet treats have been devastated after three of Australia’s favorite lollipops – Red Ripperz, Sherbies and Milkos – disappeared from stores.

Breaking the hearts of sweet tooths, manufacturer Allen’s quietly ended the little sugar-fueled outbursts of joy, with one fan saying it was the “worst day” of their lives.

It hadn’t gone unnoticed that these iconic lollipops had been hard to find on store shelves for months, with many taking to social media to try to solve the mystery.

But in news no candy lover wanted to hear, Allen’s parent company, Nestlé, confirmed it had stopped production of the trio of lollipops.

“We have temporarily suspended our individual bags of Allen’s Red Ripperz Sticks, Sherbies and Milkos as we move production to our new site in Broadford,” said Melanie Chen, Nestlé’s Confectionery Marketing Manager. 7Life.

“We are working hard to get them back on the shelves in their own bags as soon as possible.”

Internet sleuths had been on the case for some time before the official announcement, with one writing “Has Red Ripperz been discontinued?”.

“I was looking for Red Ripperz and they are out of stock everywhere. It doesn’t even appear on Allen’s website. Did I miss any news or what’s going on?

This Red Ripperz fan was far from alone, with another asking, “Why are Red Ripperz sold out everywhere?” When will there be new stock in Australia? All major supermarkets are sold out.

Another asked: “When will the Red Ripperz be back in stock? I really want it, I’m so desperate.

When news of the production hiatus was made official, one heartbroken fan said, “This is the worst day of my life. For real, please bring them back here.

A sign that nostalgia knows no bounds, another poster took it all very personally.

‘NEWSFLASH ! Everything that was good when we were kids has been abandoned because modern life is rubbish.

To the relief of those who simply can’t live without their favorite lollies, Red Ripperz, Sherbies and Milkos are still present in bags of Allen’s Chew Mix – they simply aren’t available in individual bags.

Ms. Chen promised that the company would keep fans “informed on our Facebook page of the return of individual bags.”

The Red Ripperz were previously known as Red Skins, but the name was changed in November 2020 after a public backlash that the old name was insensitive to Native Americans.

The Chicos were renamed the Cheekies at the same time.

“Nestlé is unwaveringly committed to upholding our friends, neighbors and colleagues,” the company’s managing director of confectionery, Chris O’Donnell, said at the time.

“We hope Australians will support the evolution of these two much-loved lollipops – although the names are new, the lollipops themselves remain unchanged.

“We will make changing packs simple to help lollipop lovers find their favorites easily. »

Manufacturer Allen’s quietly halted the little sugar-fueled outbursts of joy, with one fan saying it was the “worst day” of his life. The sherbies are represented

Milkos (pictured), as well as Red Ripperz and Sherbies are still present in bags of Allen’s Chew Mix, but are not available in separate bags.

The latest twist in the world of Lolly followed the announcement in June that Fantales was to retire after 93 years.

The chocolate-covered caramels, famous for movie star stories on the packaging, ceased production in July.

The decision came after a drop in sales and the need for major and costly upgrades to continue making Fantales at the Nestlé confectionery factory in Melbourne, the company said.

“We know that our decision to stop production of Fantales will be sad news for many people,” said Andrew Lawrey, managing director of Nestlé Oceania Confectionery.

“Many of us grew up with Fantales and have fond memories of it.

“Despite the feeling of nostalgia the Fantales evoke, unfortunately, people just don’t buy them as often as they used to.”

He said that the equipment needed to make Fantales requires significant investment.

“It has become increasingly difficult to get the parts we need to service it, and with declining sales, replacing it is not viable,” Mr Lawrey said.

Fantales (pictured), the chocolate-covered caramel treats that included movie star biographies on the packs, ceased production in July

Fantasies were first created in 1930, when the Golden Age of Hollywood was flocking to cinema.

To ride the wave, the chewy caramels were wrapped in “fan tales” of actors and musicians on their wrappers.

The New York Times once declared it Australia’s most iconic lollipop.

In June 2015, Allen’s Spearmint Leaves and Green Frogs lollipops were permanently discontinued after declining sales.