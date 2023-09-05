Makary: Bassil’s demands “not partisan”, deserve to be seriously looked into

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp; Ziad Makary, on Tuesday said in an interview with the ldquo;Voice of All Lebanonrdquo; radio station that the initiative launched by House Speaker, Nabih Berri, for dialogue was the only breakthrough amid the current political deadlock.nbsp;

ldquo;Breaking the presidential crisis requires either an internal or an external initiative,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

Makary went on to point out that there were political teams that rejected dialogue or ldquo;any initiative proposedrdquo;, ruling out quot;a quick solution to the crisis that Lebanon endures.rdquo;nbsp;

Regarding the oppositionrsquo;s opinionnbsp;that Berrirsquo;s initiative would not have come about without the latterrsquo;s certainty of securing quorum for the electoral session, and the victory of Marada Movement Leader, Sleiman Frangieh, Makary said: ldquo;If the democratic game goes like this, then they are supposed to adhere to it.rdquo;

Moreover, Makary regretted the presence of ldquo;obstruction tools in the hands of both sides of the political dividerdquo;; yet he expected ldquo;a serious breach in the presidential scene towards the election of Marandarsquo;s Frangieh, if the majority of the parties agree to dialogue and secure quorum.rdquo;nbsp;

In response to a question about the extent of Sleiman Frangiehrsquo;s willingness to adhere to the Free Patriotic Movementrsquo;s conditions in return for assuming the presidency in Baabda, Makary said: ldquo;Minister Gebran Bassilrsquo;s demands are not partisan and deserve to be seriously studied in order be applied.rdquo;nbsp;

Makary then addressed those who deem Sleiman Frangiehrsquo;s assumption of the presidency a consecration of Hezbollahrsquo;s control over the country by saying, ldquo;Those objecting [Frangiehrsquo;s presidency] are the very same ones who elected Michel Aoun as President of the Republic seven years ago. It is a good thing to read about the history of every person. Whoever speaks this way, should have a clean history electing presidents.rdquo;nbsp;

ldquo;Only a president who brings together the various political forces in Lebanon can assume power, and this is what applies to Sleiman Frangieh,rdquo; Makary concluded.nbsp;

=========R.H.