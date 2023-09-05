Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary: Bassil’s demands “not partisan”, deserve to be seriously looked into

    By

    Sep 5, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp; Ziad Makary, on Tuesday said in an interview with the ldquo;Voice of All Lebanonrdquo; radio station that the initiative launched by House Speaker, Nabih Berri, for dialogue was the only breakthrough amid the current political deadlock.nbsp;

    ldquo;Breaking the presidential crisis requires either an internal or an external initiative,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

    Makary went on to point out that there were political teams that rejected dialogue or ldquo;any initiative proposedrdquo;, ruling out quot;a quick solution to the crisis that Lebanon endures.rdquo;nbsp;

    Regarding the oppositionrsquo;s opinionnbsp;that Berrirsquo;s initiative would not have come about without the latterrsquo;s certainty of securing quorum for the electoral session, and the victory of Marada Movement Leader, Sleiman Frangieh, Makary said: ldquo;If the democratic game goes like this, then they are supposed to adhere to it.rdquo;

    Moreover, Makary regretted the presence of ldquo;obstruction tools in the hands of both sides of the political dividerdquo;; yet he expected ldquo;a serious breach in the presidential scene towards the election of Marandarsquo;s Frangieh, if the majority of the parties agree to dialogue and secure quorum.rdquo;nbsp;

    In response to a question about the extent of Sleiman Frangiehrsquo;s willingness to adhere to the Free Patriotic Movementrsquo;s conditions in return for assuming the presidency in Baabda, Makary said: ldquo;Minister Gebran Bassilrsquo;s demands are not partisan and deserve to be seriously studied in order be applied.rdquo;nbsp;

    Makary then addressed those who deem Sleiman Frangiehrsquo;s assumption of the presidency a consecration of Hezbollahrsquo;s control over the country by saying, ldquo;Those objecting [Frangiehrsquo;s presidency] are the very same ones who elected Michel Aoun as President of the Republic seven years ago. It is a good thing to read about the history of every person. Whoever speaks this way, should have a clean history electing presidents.rdquo;nbsp;

    ldquo;Only a president who brings together the various political forces in Lebanon can assume power, and this is what applies to Sleiman Frangieh,rdquo; Makary concluded.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Shaggy dog has eerie outline of his own face in his tail

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Baby boy’s dark-brown eyes undergo sudden transformation, turning bright BLUE following COVID treatment

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Alex Murdaugh Lawyers Claim Fame-Hungry Clerk Rebecca Hill Tainted Jury

    Sep 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Shaggy dog has eerie outline of his own face in his tail

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Baby boy’s dark-brown eyes undergo sudden transformation, turning bright BLUE following COVID treatment

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Alex Murdaugh Lawyers Claim Fame-Hungry Clerk Rebecca Hill Tainted Jury

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3, Episode 6 Recap: Did the Killer Just Confess?

    Sep 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy