    ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3, Episode 6 Recap: Did the Killer Just Confess?

    By

    We’re around halfway through Only Murders in the Building Season 3 and already, the killer has come clean about their crime. Yes, that’s right—a confession has been made.

    Well, that is, if you believe in spirits, ghosts, and bad voodoo as potential causes of death.

    Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) arrives at Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) doorstop ready to reveal some huge news: “I have something to confess,” he says. “I killed Ben Glenroy.” What a twist! But the “killing” wasn’t real. Howard forgot to perform the Gooseberry Theater’s ritual on the opening night of Death Rattle. He blames himself for Ben’s (Paul Rudd) death, although he played no part in the actual murder.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

