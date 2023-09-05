Alex Murdaugh Lawyers Claim Fame-Hungry Clerk Rebecca Hill Tainted Jury

Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are demanding a new trial and a federal investigation, accusing a South Carolina court clerk of tampering with the jury that convicted him of murdering his wife and son.

In a 65-page motion filed Tuesday, defense attorneys alleged Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca Hill advised jurors “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense.”

It took a jury just three hours to find Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, at their family’s hunting estate in July 2021. He was given two life sentences and also faces 100 separate, pending charges for a slew of other crimes ranging from financial fraud to drug trafficking.

Read more at The Daily Beast.