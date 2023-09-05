Shaggy dog has eerie outline of his own face in his tail

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A dog owner has revealed her shock after spotting her dogs’ faces – on her own bum.

Alyson Shorthouse, from Wolverhampton, was stunned when she saw an image of her mother Irish Wolfhound, named OD, on her own tail.

Alyson said she made the shocking discovery while OD was having fun in the garden, where she saw him excitedly chasing his cock.

Looking closer, she noticed the odd outline of the pup’s face in the fur around his bottom.

The image mimicked OD’s entire face, including his fringed gray fur, long ears, and even his almond-shaped eyes.

Alyson Shorthouse, from Wolverhampton, was shocked to discover an image of her mother’s Irish wolfhound on her own tail.

Alyson shared an image of the odd outline, which featured the pup’s face in the fur around his bum.

A stunned Alison couldn’t believe her eyes and so quickly posted the image online, where she joked, “My mom’s dog has two faces.”

In the image, OD can be seen looking back, making it easy to compare his face with the likeness in his story.

The dog appears stoic, while the image of the pairing appears equally dark, even frightening.

Astonished users took to the post to joke about the sighting, with one person writing: ‘A two-faced tail’.

“I can’t tell if he’s coming or if he’s leaving! said another.

Someone else said, “Lord Dogdemort.”

Another said: “A self-portrait”.

Meanwhile, one person was beaming, “Oh, that’s good, that’s really good.”

Astonished users took to the post to joke about the sighting, with one person writing: ‘A tail with two faces’

Despite the bizarre nature of the encounter, they are not as rare as one might expect.

Earlier this year, Kate Conlon, from Boston, Massachusetts, was stunned when she spotted a dog’s head in her Espresso Martini.

While at a local bar, the mum asked for a late-night treat – usually made with freshly brewed coffee, coffee liqueur and vodka – expecting just to drink the drink and go home At her place.

But Kate couldn’t believe her eyes when she noticed the face of a cute little dog staring at her from the bottom of the glass.

She pulled out her phone to capture the eerie moment, which showed the moss shaped like a dog’s head, with coffee beans acting as noses and eyes.

And people were stunned by the oddly shaped moss, which also drew a dog’s ear, making the resemblance uncanny.

Kate shared her shock on social media, writing, “Look what I found at the end of my Espresso Martini.”

One person replied, “Why is it so cute?

“It’s a Puppachino!” said another.

‘Oh, poor pup. Please don’t swallow it. added another.

Meanwhile, one person expressed concern for the frothy animal, telling Kate: ‘Looks like you’re choking it.

Elsewhere, British mum Mirjana Mohenski was stunned as she made a salad for her children when she noticed what looked like an alien baby in her red cabbage.