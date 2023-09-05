Beyoncé’s Birthday Show Had All the Celeb Performances and PDA

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour has been a viral, globe-trotting spectacle for months now, but things got kicked up several notches when she touched down in Inglewood, California, over the weekend.

The pop icon’s three-night run at SoFi Stadium coincided with her 42nd birthday on Sunday, and she celebrated accordingly. Motown legend Diana Ross, wearing her sparkliest attire, got up on stage to lead the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the B-Day girl, who was also spotted jauntily sporting a birthday hat while she tore through her set.

Elsewhere in the stadium, Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, and pop star Justin Bieber were spotted bro-ing out; Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner danced her heart out with Jeff Bezos, of all people; and embattled pop star Lizzo, who was recently accused of creating a hostile work environment for her dancers, showed up.

