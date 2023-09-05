Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    News

    Beyoncé’s Birthday Show Had All the Celeb Performances and PDA

    By

    Sep 5, 2023 , , ,
    Beyoncé’s Birthday Show Had All the Celeb Performances and PDA

    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour has been a viral, globe-trotting spectacle for months now, but things got kicked up several notches when she touched down in Inglewood, California, over the weekend.

    The pop icon’s three-night run at SoFi Stadium coincided with her 42nd birthday on Sunday, and she celebrated accordingly. Motown legend Diana Ross, wearing her sparkliest attire, got up on stage to lead the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the B-Day girl, who was also spotted jauntily sporting a birthday hat while she tore through her set.

    Elsewhere in the stadium, Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, and pop star Justin Bieber were spotted bro-ing out; Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner danced her heart out with Jeff Bezos, of all people; and embattled pop star Lizzo, who was recently accused of creating a hostile work environment for her dancers, showed up.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Maryland cop is caught having steamy make-out session with scantily-clad woman before the pair get into the back of his patrol car: Viral TikTok sparks probe by Prince George’s County Police

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Tuesday evening news briefing: Temperatures could soar to 33C in England

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    The cofounder of Google’s AI division DeepMind says everybody will have their own AI-powered ‘chief of staff’ over the next five years

    Sep 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Maryland cop is caught having steamy make-out session with scantily-clad woman before the pair get into the back of his patrol car: Viral TikTok sparks probe by Prince George’s County Police

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Tuesday evening news briefing: Temperatures could soar to 33C in England

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    The cofounder of Google’s AI division DeepMind says everybody will have their own AI-powered ‘chief of staff’ over the next five years

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Beyoncé’s Birthday Show Had All the Celeb Performances and PDA

    Sep 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy