WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Good night. Heat health alerts have been upgraded from yellow to amber across most of England.

Separately, Gillian Keegan has revealed that several schools have not responded to a Government survey on crumbling concrete.

Temperatures could soar to 33°C in parts of England

Heat health alerts have been updated since yellow to amber in most of England, while the UK’s Health Security Agency has warned that the NHS is likely to experience “significant impacts” across all its services. The experts added that people could be affected by overheating in their workplaces and Travel delays are likely..

Alexander Saffron advice what to eat and drink and what to avoid – during a summer heat wave while Greg Dickinson suggests 10 ways to Make the most of the Indian summer..

Get off your ass and answer our questions.

Gillian Keegan has revealed that several The schools have not responded to a government survey. on crumbling concrete. In relation to his outburst of profanity yesterday, he told schools to “move up” and respond. His comments arrive in the middle all hospitals in england He was ordered to check the buildings for crumbling concrete.

your view | Should the government do more to address the specific crisis? Send a short comment and your name, with Front Page as the subject, to yourstory@telegraph.co.uk and it may appear in an article later this week.