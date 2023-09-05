Maryland cop is caught having steamy make-out session with scantily-clad woman before the pair get into the back of his patrol car: Viral TikTok sparks probe by Prince George’s County Police

Prince George’s County police officers say they have opened an investigation

The video was originally posted on TikTok on Monday

The officer in the footage has not been identified.

A Maryland police officer was apparently caught kissing a woman outside his patrol car before the two got into the backseat together.

Prince George’s County Police officers said they opened an investigation after learning of the video.

“As soon as we became aware of this earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,” the department tweeted on Tuesday.

“Additional information will be released after investigation and confirmation. »

The video first shows the couple kissing as the woman touches the officer’s head. The woman then walks to the back of the car and opens the door before getting in, with the officer then joining her.

The images were originally posted on TikTok on Monday night and have been viewed over two million times.

The poster read: “Pg cops don’t care. »

You can hear and see children running near the couple.

Thousands of social media users commented on the video, with many calling for the policeman to be fired.

“It requires the ‘you’re about to lose your job’ sound,” said one TikTok user.

“I should have called the cops…oh,” said another.

“Meanwhile, a little old lady somewhere gets robbed or worse,” added a third.

Others wondered how the two lovers could get out of the backseat, as the rear seats of police cars supposedly cannot be opened from the inside.

One person said, “Obviously there is a trick to opening from the inside. »

DailyMail.com has contacted Prince George’s County Police for comment on this story.