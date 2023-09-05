Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Anderson Cooper Finally Spills on CNN’s Chris Licht Era

    Anderson Cooper Finally Spills on CNN’s Chris Licht Era

    CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has long sustained a reputation as a journalist solely devoted to the news, a straight newsperson who, in an interview with The New York Times in 2005, is “least of all interested in any TV anchor’s opinion, and least of all my own.”

    It’s a position he’s held to for his nearly 22 years at CNN, which is what made former CEO Chris Licht’s vision of the network so incomprehensible to him.

    “I don’t know what Chris Licht’s analysis was,” he told The New York Times Magazine in a Q&A published over the weekend. “I don’t have much confidence that I actually know what he was thinking.”

