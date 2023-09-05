Anderson Cooper Finally Spills on CNN’s Chris Licht Era

Mike Blake/Reuters

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has long sustained a reputation as a journalist solely devoted to the news, a straight newsperson who, in an interview with The New York Times in 2005, is “least of all interested in any TV anchor’s opinion, and least of all my own.”

It’s a position he’s held to for his nearly 22 years at CNN, which is what made former CEO Chris Licht’s vision of the network so incomprehensible to him.

“I don’t know what Chris Licht’s analysis was,” he told The New York Times Magazine in a Q&A published over the weekend. “I don’t have much confidence that I actually know what he was thinking.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.