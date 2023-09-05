Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    United Airlines resumes flights after issuing a ground stop nationwide due to a 'systemwide technology issue'

    United Airlines planes taxi at Denver International Airport (DEN) in Denver, Colorado, on July 30, 2023.

    United Airlines issued a nationwide ground stop on Tuesday, the company confirmed with Insider. All United flights were held at their departure airports due to a “systemwide technology issue.” The airline said it was “working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.”

    United Airlines issued a nationwide ground stop on Tuesday due to a “systemwide technology issue,” a company spokesperson told Insider.

    All United flights were temporarily held at their departure airports for roughly an hour. Airborne flights continued to their destinations as planned, the spokesperson said.

    The airline confirmed to Insider at 1:37 p.m. ET that it was investigating the issue. Around 2 p.m., United said the issue was resolved.

    “We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed,” a spokesperson said. “We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.

    We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we…

    — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

    Stranded passengers affected by the ground stop in Denver, San Francisco, Kansas City, Houston, Dallas, and Washington, D.C. started posting on social media about their experiences around 12:30 p.m. ET, with one user writing they had been on the “tiniest hottest plane” all day.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

