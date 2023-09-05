San Francisco tourists visiting beach for 10 minutes have ALL their belongings and passports stolen in brazen smash and grab

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Many tour groups visiting a San Francisco beach have had all of their belongings stolen from their cars, including their passports, while they were on the ocean for just a few minutes.

On their second day in San Francisco, a group of Maltese tourists considered cutting their trip short and returning to Europe after the brazen break-in occurred in broad daylight in just 10 minutes.

On the same beach, another European family enjoying a day by the ocean was the victim of a car break-in.

Shocking footage captured by Matty Lopez on Instagram and shared by journalist Arisley T. Pacheco, who documents theft victims, revealed the vandalized trunk of their car, with shattered windows strewn across the floor.

The man recording the video asks the tourists: “So what happened: you went to the beach for five minutes? Their response is disheartening: “They took everything we had – passports, cameras, phones, iPads, laptops, luggage – everything. »

The video was shared on Tuesday, but the exact timing of the break-ins remains unclear. The incident happened at the north end of Ocean Beach in San Francisco.

While some viewers expressed sympathy, others blamed the incidents on rising crime rates in San Francisco, wondering why people would choose to visit the city.

One user commented, “Why don’t people learn not to visit California? Another added: “You can’t leave anything in your car anymore. »

Others have brought politics into the debate, accusing voters of electing politicians who they believe do not take a tough stance on crime.

In August alone, San Francisco reported nearly 1,670 car burglaries, contributing to the nearly 10,000 vehicle thefts recorded in the city this year.

Criminals often engage in “bipping and boosting”, smashing car windows and driving away quickly, frequently targeting multiple parked vehicles in a single day.

Last month, thieves in San Francisco were filmed driving through the streets in a Lexus, stopping in front of parked cars to smash windows and steal valuables inside.

In one SUV, there was even a person sitting in the back when the windows were smashed, but the thief grabbed the victim’s bag anyway before fleeing into the waiting Lexus.

Signs are seen throughout the city warning locals and tourists not to leave anything in their cars, but the crime rate remains stubbornly high.

Tourist areas such as North Beach, Japantown, and Presidio have the highest rate of car break-ins per 10,000 residents.

Last year, McCray, president of the San Francisco Police Federation, was herself a victim of the crime.

Her car was parked in the 1200 block of Franklin Street between Tenderloin and Japantown on March 23, 2022, while she was visiting a relative at CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital.

McCray said she was parked for less than 30 minutes, but her car was broken into anyway.

She wrote a blog post titled, “Damn, They Got Me Too! »

Supervisor Dean Preston, whose district includes several hotspots for car burglaries in neighborhoods such as Alamo Square and Japantown, last month requested a hearing with the mayor’s office, police, the city’s transportation agency and other city departments to explain to council. supervisors what is being done to resolve the problem.

“Despite numerous announcements, the city has made no notable progress in addressing this persistent issue,” he said.

“It’s time to let the public know what has worked and what hasn’t worked, and what can be done collaboratively to finally reduce car break-ins.

“Meanwhile, residents continue to face shattered car windows, stolen property and shattered windows on the streets and sidewalks, while visitors are left with trauma, financial loss and memories far removed from their lives. ‘be ideals of their visits.’

In 2011, police arrested only about 2% of reported car burglaries. Today, that figure is less than 1 percent.

One of the possible reasons why so few people get caught, according to the San Francisco Chronicleis due to the decentralization by the police of its investigation units in 2009, when it moved towards “local policing”.

The new model involves officers being assigned to patrol specific neighborhoods, primarily on foot, to build “familiarity and trust,” according to the outlet.

“The grand jury found this model rendered the department ‘ineffective’ in dealing with organized car burglary rings across the city, groups they say were behind 70 to 80 percent of incidents. “, according to the report.

Charles Ryan, a social worker with the Pretrial Diversion Project in San Francisco, said that without repercussions for first-time offenders, their behavior “would eventually escalate”.