Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Jill Biden COVID Diagnosis Spawns Daffy Conspiracy Theories

    Jill Biden COVID Diagnosis Spawns Daffy Conspiracy Theories

    Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

    The usual suspects are at it again. Right-wing commentators and political operatives have taken to social media, spreading rumors that Jill Biden’s positive COVID test is part of a nefarious plan to make everyone vote by mail and return to lockdowns ahead of the 2024 election.

    These wild, fact-free theories are bouncing around despite the fact that the first lady is hardly an outlier in contracting COVID; hospitalizations for the virus are up 93 percent over the last three months, according to the CDC.

    Eric Spacklen, a former spokesperson for Project Veritas, tweeted that the first lady’s positive test was “all part of the plan” and implied that the “plan” is to get Americans back in masks.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

