Jill Biden COVID Diagnosis Spawns Daffy Conspiracy Theories

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
The usual suspects are at it again. Right-wing commentators and political operatives have taken to social media, spreading rumors that Jill Biden’s positive COVID test is part of a nefarious plan to make everyone vote by mail and return to lockdowns ahead of the 2024 election.
These wild, fact-free theories are bouncing around despite the fact that the first lady is hardly an outlier in contracting COVID; hospitalizations for the virus are up 93 percent over the last three months, according to the CDC.
Eric Spacklen, a former spokesperson for Project Veritas, tweeted that the first lady’s positive test was “all part of the plan” and implied that the “plan” is to get Americans back in masks.