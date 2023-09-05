Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    OAN and Chanel Rion Settle Lawsuit Over Their Bonkers Claims About a Dominion Exec

    Far-right network One America News and its star correspondent Chanel Rion have settled a defamation lawsuit with Eric Coomer, a former executive for voting software firm Dominion Voting Systems whom the conspiratorial channel falsely reported as working in concert with antifa activists to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

    Terms of the settlement, which was reached last week in a Colorado district court, were not released.

    “Plaintiff Eric Coomer, Ph.D. and Defendants Herring Networks, Inc. dba One America News Network and Chanel Rion have fully and finally settled the disputes among them concerning Plaintiff’s claims against Herring Networks, Inc. dba One America News Network and Chanel Rion only,” the Aug. 30 filing reads.

