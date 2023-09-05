EXCLUSIVE – Biden administration BLAMED for allowing Chinese ‘tourists’ to gain access to US military bases over 100 times: Top Republicans say it’s just part of an ‘avalanche of espionage’ by the CCP

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Senior lawmakers slam the Biden administration for failing to oppose China forcefully after a shocking new report alleges there have been more than 100 cases in which US military bases have been infiltrated by infiltrators. Chinese nationals.

The Chinese nationals posing as “tourists” traveled to a missile launch site in New Mexico, the newspaper first reported. the wall street journal. In addition, some reportedly posed as divers to get closer to a rocket launch site in Florida, while others claimed to be staying at a military base in Alaska.

The agents allegedly claimed to be “lost” tourists unable to find their way to a Burger King or McDonald’s, coincidentally near a US military base.

Government officials say Chinese nationals are often “forced into service” and required to report their findings to the Chinese government.

“This is just part of the avalanche of Chinese espionage that we are subjected to,” Rep. Mike Waltz, Republican of Florida, told DailyMail.com in response. “Communist China will continue to use these types of collectors against US entities to steal intelligence, launch cyberattacks, or use other means like spy balloons (until) they face consequences.”

“Unfortunately, the Biden administration continues to hold high-level meetings with Chinese officials rather than show force,” said Waltz, who serves on the House Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees. representatives.

According to the report, the FBI, Department of Defense and other agencies were aware of the infiltrations and held summits to resolve the issue.

Representative Ashley Hinson, Republican of Iowa, called it “brazen espionage” by the CCP in a statement to DailyMail.com and accused Biden of “looking the other way.”

Fort Wainright in Alaska, the center of US military operations in the Arctic, was apparently the subject of an espionage attempt, reports the Wall Street Journal.

A group of Chinese nationals were arrested while diving near a missile row at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

“Whether it’s their spies speeding through security checkpoints, ‘scuba diving’ near a US rocket launch site, or traversing a American missiles, that should send shivers down the spine of every American,” said Hinson, who sits on House Select. Communist Party Commission.

This latest bombshell comes just months after the Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States. which authorities say had rudimentary flight controls, flew over a number of nuclear missile installations in late January and early February.

The balloon was eventually shot down by an F-22 Raptor fighter off the coast of South Carolina.

President Joe Biden has come under fire for downplaying the Chinese spy balloon that drifted across the United States, alleging Beijing may not have known about the operation.

“Spying on the Communist Party will continue to escalate until the Democrats pull their heads out of the sand,” Rep. Jim Banks, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, told DailyMail.com and to the CCP committee.

Most arrested Chinese nationals are cited, given small fines and told not to return, as trespassing is not generally considered a federal crime.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington called the report a “purely malicious fabrication”.

“We urge relevant US officials to abandon the Cold War mentality, end groundless accusations, and do more things conducive to strengthening mutual trust between the two countries and friendship between the two peoples.” , said Liu Pengyu.

In what the Journal describes as a “recent case,” a group of Chinese citizens claimed they were staying at a Holiday Inn in Fort Wainright, Alaska.

Base security immediately became suspect as tourism in the area is extremely unusual. The base hosts the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division.

Emily Harding, former head of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told the WSJ that the Chinese spying operation is more about numbers.

“The advantage of the Chinese is that they are ready to send large numbers of people to collect. If a few of them are caught, it will be very difficult for the US government to prove anything beyond trespassing, and those who don’t get caught will likely get something useful back.” Harding said.

In 2019, three Chinese nationals were sentenced to prison for illegally taking photos at a Florida naval base.

Lyuyou Liao, 27, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to illegally entering NAS Key West and taking photographs and video footage of property in the Truman Annex of the station.

“This is just part of the avalanche of Chinese espionage that we are subjected to,” Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told DailyMail.com.

President Joe Biden has played down the significance of the Chinese spy balloon that drifted over the United States in February, alleging Beijing may not have known about the operation.

Two others, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, were sentenced to 12 months and nine months in prison respectively for entering the base in January 2019 and taking photographs of military and naval infrastructure.

In the same year, a Chinese woman was sentenced to eight months in prison after entering the property of then-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago while carrying electronic devices and two passports.

Also in 2019, two Chinese citizens were deported from the United States after trying to drive to the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, reported the pilot from Virginia.