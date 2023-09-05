Doctors surgically remove 8inch-long wire from teenager’s PENIS after it became stuck during a dangerous masturbation technique

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Sri Lankan teenager had to have a wire surgically removed from his penis after a dangerous masturbation technique gone wrong.

The 17-year-old, whose name has not been identified, had developed a fetish for inserting electrical wires into his urethra to intensify his orgasms.

But on one occasion, he accidentally pushed an eight-inch-long wire too far and it got stuck inside his penis, causing extreme pain when he urinated.

He went to the hospital nine days after the pain in his abdomen became too severe. At that point, doctors had to surgically remove it. His story was revealed in a medical case report.

The photo shows the long coiled wire inside the patient’s bladder. It had become encrusted with deposits of calcium salts.

An x-ray of the man’s pelvis showed an opaque foreign object within the pelvic cavity (noted on scan) extending to the middle of the urethra.

The photo above shows the foreign object, an eight-inch-long wire, which was removed from the patient’s body.

Polyembolokoilomania, or PEKamania, for short, is a condition in which people repeatedly insert Foreign objects, from cords and toothbrushes to light bulbs, in body orifices. such as the urethra, rectum, and vagina while masturbating to orgasm.

The teen suffered no serious health consequences from the masturbation session gone wrong, although doctors lost contact with him shortly after the procedure, meaning if he suffered further bodily harm, the hospital would not have known.

Doctors at the hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, discovered the unknown rolled mass in the patient’s abdomen by ultrasound.

They performed a quick procedure called a cystoscopy, which involves inserting a tube with a light and a camera on the end into the urethra to see inside the bladder.

Once they got a more complete look at the calcium salt-embedded wire in the bladder, the doctors were able to surgically remove it.

A few days passed between the patient going to the hospital and finally admitting to his care team that he had acquired the risky habit of inserting foreign objects into his body while masturbating.

He revealed to them that he had been doing it. for the last two years and was usually able to remove the foreign object himself.

The man had shown signs of being addicted to masturbation. He admitted doing it about three times a day and added that he had no control over his urges to do it despite wanting to cut it down.

The PEKamania condition is not only a rare masturbatory phenomenon, but it can also be dangerous, potentially leading to a serious infection that kills bladder tissue.

The doctors said: ‘The complications of inserting a foreign body into the male urethra are numerous. Serious complications, including necrosis of bladder tissue, have been reported after the insertion of corrosive substances such as batteries.’

After the wire was removed, doctors sent the young man for psychological counseling that included efforts to help him reduce his urges to masturbate. It was found that he had some anxieties about establishing social and romantic relationships, but was otherwise in generally good mental health.

Researchers at the University of Rochester, New York, found that men were more likely than women to arrive at the hospital with a foreign object lodged in their rectum. However, they suggested that this may be due to reporting bias, because women were less likely to put non-sexual objects in their rectum, thus reducing the chances that their case would be recorded.

The above shows the objects that were found in people’s rectums. Writing instruments may include pens, erasers, or a pencil sharpener. Several included light bulbs and even a World War I bomb.

The patient was also prescribed the generic version of the antidepressant Prozac to treat his paraphilia, a psychological disorder characterized by abnormal sexual desires that are often harmful, like pedophilia.

The patient, however, “was lost to follow-up after discharge,” meaning that the doctors lost track of him and he never continued psychological help.

While the patient was not diagnosed with any particular mental disorder, the doctors noted that “a wide spectrum of psychiatric conditions can lead to the insertion of foreign objects through body openings.”

“Some of the leading psychological and psychiatric causes are sexual gratification, paraphilic disorder, nonpathologic sexual preferences, nonsuicidal self-harm attempts, and borderline personality disorder.”

The patient was also found to have a moderately low IQ of 78. Doctors noted that people with low IQs may be more likely to engage in risky sexual behavior.

They added: ‘Their risk of repeating such behavior with associated surgical complications is anticipated to be high.

‘Sri Lanka has been identified as a country with a high level of stigma associated with mental disorders. In our opinion, stigma may contribute to these patients avoiding contact with health services.’

The case study was published in the journal Reports of research cases in psychiatry.