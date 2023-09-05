Husband And Wife Killed When Boat Capsizes Off Long Island

Police reported a tragic incident during the holiday weekend off Long Island, where a married couple lost their lives in a boat collision.

Louis Deritis, 53, and Renee Deritis, 50, were killed when the 27-foot boat they were on veered into the path of a 44-foot vessel, resulting in a collision at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Great South Bay, a lagoon nestled between Long Island and Fire Island, as disclosed by the Suffolk Police Department.

The impact of the collision led to the capsizing of the couple’s boat, throwing Louis Deritis into the water. He was located by the Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers on Monday morning, as reported by law enforcement.

Rescue divers from the fire department discovered the lifeless body of Renee Deritis within the overturned boat’s cabin. The Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner later confirmed her death.

According to authorities, Louis and Renee Deritis were residents of Oakdale, a hamlet situated on Long Island. In contrast, the operator and passengers aboard the other boat escaped unharmed. Both vessels were subsequently impounded for safety inspections.

Ferdinand Caravousanos, the 61-year-old operator of the 44-foot boat, expressed his regret over the incident to NBC News, saying, “We all know what a horrible tragedy it is. It’s very difficult. I can’t imagine how difficult it is for the family.”

The Suffolk Police Department says the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and their public information officer has clarified that drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors to the collision.

