Prosecutors Flag ‘Plea Negotiations’ With George Santos Crony

Alex Wong

A former campaign fundraiser for indicted Rep. George Santos may be looking to cut a deal with the feds in his own case, according to a new court filing.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors asked Judge Joanna Seybert to delay a status conference for Samuel Miele, who is accused of impersonating an aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to solicit donations for Santos. In the Wednesday letter, they said the extra time would “accommodate ongoing discovery review and plea negotiations” that have been active since Miele’s August arraignment on four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

The government did not provide any further details about plea discussions, and Miele’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

