Cinebench can now test GPU power

Cinebench, the classic benchmark that PC enthusiasts (not to mention Edge laptop reviewers like me) use to measure the CPU performance of their devices, has received a major update, developer Maxon announced. The main thing to know is that the new version, dubbed Cinebench 2024, will introduce GPU benchmarking. This is a feature that Cinebench hasn’t had since. version 15It came out a decade ago.

The way Cinebench has worked in the past, for those unfamiliar, is that it renders an image over and over again for a set period of time and measures how fast your hardware can do it. Interestingly, it looks like Cinebench will use the same image (Maxon calls it “a consistent scene file”) for both CPU and GPU tests. This means you’ll be able to see directly how much better your GPU is at rendering images than your CPU, which could be…satisfying I suppose.

On the other hand, the press release notes that Cinebench 2024 will “extend its reach to Apple silicon”, which I assume means that it will run on Apple’s M2 chips from R23 already supported the M1. There’s also a new desktop interface, though I’ve downloaded it and can’t say it looks particularly different from the old one. I guess some of the colors are more fun. And Cinebench 2024 uses Redshift, Cinema 4D’s default rendering engine, while R23 used the standard renderer, in case you’re someone to whom those words have meaning.

If you want to try the new Cinebench yourself, you can download it at maxons website. (This is already the default.) Of course, the usual caveats apply here. Cinebench 2024 scores shouldn’t be compared to R23 scores, and a GPU benchmark score can only tell you so much. The best way to evaluate a GPU for your needs is to always run it on the tasks you’ll actually need it to do.

