Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed: Price Is Right host secretly battled Alzheimer’s disease as he passed away aged 99

The cause of death of legendary Price Is Right host Bob Barker, aged 99, has been revealed as the result of a secret battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to TMZ On Tuesday, the TV icon’s death certificate said he suffered from a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions that he had never spoken about publicly before.

It’s unclear exactly how long his battle with Alzheimer’s lasted, but the documents say his death came “years” after it began.

In 2013, Bob teamed up with PETA to highlight the benefits of a vegetarian diet, claiming that giving up animal meat can help prevent the onset of disease.

Tragic: Legendary Price Is Right host Bob Barker’s cause of death has been revealed as the result of a secret battle with Alzheimer’s disease; he is pictured in June 2007

The television personality had suffered several falls over the years.

He also had minor battles with skin cancer and visited the hospital several times in 2018 for health issues.

His death was confirmed on Saturday August 26 by his longtime publicist, Roger Neal.

It was claimed at the time that he died of natural causes at his longtime Hollywood Hills home.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the greatest MC the world has ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Neal said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Barker’s girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, broke her silence to say she was “so proud of the pioneering work” they “have done together to expose cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and especially working to ameliorate the lot of abused and exploited animals in the United States. states and internationally.

“We have been very good friends for these 40 years. He will be missed,” his partner, 79, said in her own statement, obtained by People.

A major loss: his death was confirmed on Saturday August 26 by his longtime publicist, Roger Neal; seen in 2007

Long career: The star was the longtime host of the game show The Price Is Right; photographed in 1984

What is Alzheimer’s disease? Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain, in which the accumulation of abnormal proteins leads to the death of nerve cells. This disrupts the transmitters that carry the messages and causes the brain to shrink. More than 5 million people suffer from this disease in the United States, where it is the 6th leading cause of death, and more than a million Britons have it. WHAT HAPPENS? As brain cells die, the functions they perform are lost. This includes memory, orientation, and the ability to think and reason. The progression of the disease is slow and progressive. On average, patients live five to seven years after diagnosis, but some may live ten to 15 years. FIRST SYMPTOMS: Short term memory loss

disorientation

Behavioral changes

Mood swings

Difficulties managing money or making a phone call LATEST SYMPTOMS: Severe memory loss, forgetting close family members, familiar objects or places

Become anxious and frustrated with their inability to make sense of the world, leading to aggressive behavior

Eventually losing the ability to walk

May have problems eating

The majority will eventually need round-the-clock care Source: Alzheimer Association

The star was the longtime host of the game show The Price Is Right, which began airing in 1972.

The show, which had been on the air since the 1950s and was in decline, was revitalized by Barker, who served as its face until 2007.

Before that, Bob had taken over as host of Truth or Consequences in 1956.

The MC, born Robert William Barker, was born in Darrington, Washington on December 12, 1923.

When he was 6, he moved to Mission, South Dakota, to live on a Sioux Indian reservation with his mother, according to BNC.

This decision comes after the tragic death of Byron John Barker in a work accident.

His mother Matilda Kent Tarleton, who was a schoolteacher, moved to Missouri after her remarriage.

Towards the end of World War II, Bob served two years in the Navy.

He then returned to Missouri, where he attended Drury College and earned a degree in economics.

Flashback: Bob photographed in Los Angeles in 1970

His life: The MC, born Robert William Barker, was born in Darrington, Washington, on December 12, 1923; photographed in 2015

From there, Barker was hired at a Florida radio station.

Moving to Burbank, California in 1950, he ran a radio show called The Bob Barker Show.

Six years later, Barker became the host of Truth or Consequences, holding the post for 18 years until the show ended.

He has held several jobs in tandem, including two decades as host of the Miss Universe and Miss America pageants.

He was also a presenter of the New Year’s Tournament of Roses Parade for a long time beginning in 1969.

Barker was married once to his high school sweetheart Dorothy Jo Gideon, from 1945 until his death in 1981.

He is survived by his half-brother Kent Valandra, his half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, and his half-niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.

Throughout his career, Bob has received 19 Daytime Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 1999.

Rest in Peace: Barker is survived by his half-brother Kent Valandra, his half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, and his half-niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.

In memory: Adam Sandler was among the first to pay tribute to the late host, posting a collection of photos and a heartfelt caption on Instagram

Bob, an animal rights activist, ended each episode of The Price Is Right by urging the audience to: “Help control the pet population. » Spay or neuter your pets.

In 1995, he founded a charity called the DJ&T Foundation – named after his wife and mother – which provided services for pet owners.

And when fur coats were offered as prizes on The Price Is Right, he said he “went up to (producer) Mark Goodson and told him I didn’t want to be on stage in those fur coats. “.

“So he took the fur coats off our show,” Bob said in a 2013 interview with CBS This Morning.

Adam Sandler was among the first to pay tribute to the late host, posting a collection of photos and a heartfelt caption on Instagram.

‘The man. The myth. The best. Such a nice and funny guy to hang out with. I loved talking to him. I loved laughing with him. I loved that he kicked me,” he wrote.

The Big Daddy actor, 56, added: ‘He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Still love Bob and his family! Thank you for everything you gave us!’

So far, the post has been liked over 210,000 times by Adam’s 18.8 million followers.

Tribute: Other posts remembering Barker came from fans and celebrities, with one Twitter user writing: ‘It was exciting back then knowing we could watch all the game shows when we were sick, and Bob was the comfort of that fact.

Parallel: Music artist Gretchen Keskeys compared him to entertainment legend Betty White

Classic: Rob Schneider recalls playing Bob alongside Adam Sandler in the 1996 film Happy Gilmore

Legacy: Former U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs called host an ‘American institution’

‘Thanks for the memories’: A Twitter user named Jeff described Barker as the ‘GOAT’ or ‘greatest of all time’

Other posts remembering Barker came from fans and celebrities, with one Twitter user writing: “It was exciting back then knowing we could watch all the game shows when we were sick, and Bob was the comfort in this fact.” I will miss him.’

Actor Rob Schneider appeared online to write on Twitter: “One of the nicest things I’ve ever heard in show business was Bob Barker saying, ‘I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do that was Adam Sandler! “‘

Commenting on a clip from the 1996 film Happy Gilmore, Schneider added, “That scene with them was and always will be absolutely hilarious!

“God bless you, Bob. »