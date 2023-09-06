Father Arrested In ‘Horrific’ Labor Day Murder Of 16-year-old Son:

‘Evil’ Dad Allegedly Murdered Teen Son With Angle Grinder

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (PCSO) – On Labor Day Monday, September 4, 2023, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Stephen Thomas Rodda of Lake Wales and charged him with first degree murder in the homicide of his own son, 16-year-old Stephen Lee Rodda*.

Sheriff Judd gave preliminary details about the investigation on-scene – please click here to see that video.

The following is an excerpt from the affidavit:

On September 4, 2023 at approximately 1115 hours, Thomas Rodda called 911 to report he found his grandson, Stephen Lee Rodda (16 years old), unresponsive in a pool of blood. Polk County Deputies and Polk County EMS responded to the scene and found Stephen Lee Rodda (victim) deceased in the dining area of the residence. The victim suffered a deep laceration to the underside of his left arm, lacerations to his left eyebrow and left ear, superficial lacerations to his abdomen and three deep lacerations to the back of his head. The victim was missing some teeth, which were located near his body. Apparent human hair was found in the victim’s left hand. Blood spatter was visible on the wall near his body and head. A handheld angle grinder was located next to the victim, with a broken saw blade on the ground.

While on scene, I learned Thomas Rodda, Stephen Lee Rodda (Victim), and Stephen Thomas Rodda (Suspect) all live in the same dwelling as a family unit. Thomas advised on this day he left his residence at approximately 0800 hours to visit his wife at the Palm Gardens Rehabilitation Center. When he left the residence, only Stephen Lee Rodda (victim) and Stephen Thomas Rodda (suspect) were at the residence. He left the rehab center at approximately 1030 hours and returned home. When he returned home, the suspect was standing outside and asked Thomas Rodda for a cigarette. The suspect then told Thomas Rodda not to go inside the residence and that he “just killed somebody.” The suspect then told Thomas Rodda he “should probably call the police.” Thomas Rodda entered the residence and found the victim deceased in a pool of blood on the dining room floor. When Thomas Rodda left (exited) the house, the suspect was gone.

At approximately 1134 hours, deputies located the suspect walking west along Hwy 60, near West Lake Wales Rd N. The suspect had blood on his jeans and a fresh laceration on the knuckle of his right hand index finger. He was taken into custody without incident.

Rodda was booked into the Polk County Jail and attended a first appearance hearing on Tuesday afternoon, September 5, 2023. He is being held without bond.

