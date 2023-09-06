Everlane’s Fall Capsule Collection Pays Homage to the ‘Quiet Luxury’ Movement

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Everlane.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s been a year since Everlane launched its Everlane Editions capsule series, and the sartorial franchise has become a gift that keeps on giving. Each season the sustainably focused brand releases a themed wardrobe collection that continually delights with all its creatively designed pieces.

Everlane’s May dress drop had us adding nearly everything in the collection to our carts (no regrets!), and this season, the elevated essentials brand is on point again with its newest, and perhaps our favorite-ever, collection in the seasonal series: The New Heritage.

Read more at The Daily Beast.