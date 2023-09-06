Prigozhin’s Men Poached in Hiring Spree Linked to Kremlin

Mikhail Klimentyev/Reuters

As soon as Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s plane crashed late last month, just two months after his failed march on Moscow, questions began to swirl about the future of his sweeping Wagner empire.

A clearer picture is emerging from inside Moscow, indicating that Wagner will not entirely disappear into the ether, but rather take on new forms in the coming days to serve Kremlin interests.

Private mercenary groups with ties to Russian security forces are currently working to absorb Wagner fighters into their own operations in the wake of Prigozhin’s death, The Wall Street Journal reported.

