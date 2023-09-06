High-speed ‘street race’ crash in Greenacre, Sydney leaves four injured

Four teenagers injured after car hits power pole

It is believed to have been street racing

Do you know more? Email tips@dailymail.com

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Four young men are lucky to survive after a P-plate driver lost control and crashed into a power pole in a violent high-speed crash on one of Sydney’s busiest roads .

The dark gray Toyota was traveling over 100km/h along the Hume Highway in Greenacre, south-west Sydney, when the driver lost control around 9pm on Tuesday evening, police said.

The vehicle then hit a red light before catching fire.

The driver and his three passengers managed to escape from the burning rubble.

Harrowing footage from the scene shows the gutted dark gray Toyota totally destroyed and several injured occupants lying on the ground being treated by rescue workers.

Four young men are lucky to survive after a P-plate driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole

The driver, 19, was rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital while his front passenger, also 19, was taken to Westmead with serious injuries.

Both are believed to be in stable condition.

Two other men were lightly injured but were not taken to hospital.

According to the police, the driver had participated in a street race before the accident.

The crash happened just days after two siblings were killed when an out-of-control driver slammed into their vehicle’s speedometers from the family home near Liverpool.