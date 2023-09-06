I’m a married mum-of-two in country Victoria and have made $1million in two years by mowing the lawn and working on my farm naked

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A mother of two who lives in rural Australia earns thousands of dollars a month by filming and photographing herself working on the farm.

Honeyy Brooks can earn up to $90,000 a month from her business on OnlyFans by posting content of herself mowing the lawn or gardening naked.

The 32-year-old balances working on her page and maintaining the farm she lives on in rural Victoria while being a mother to her two primary school-aged children.

She started posting on the site after exhausting her network marketing business in 2021 and quickly started earning big money earning $10,000 in her first three months.

With the help of her husband Hank, who also works at FIFO, she has built a lucrative career removing her equipment while doing the daily chores of the hobby farm.

“Running the farm, being a mom, having Hank work and running an OnlyFans business is a lot, so where I can, I really try to fit as much as I can into one,” Honeyy told FEMAIL.

“I’ll do some cheeky gardening, I’ll cheekily mow the lawn and if I take my dogs for a run, I’ll film something, so it’s really about my day-to-day business, but being cheeky with it.”

Although every day is different, Honeyy usually wakes up with a coffee before taking her kids to school, then after tidying up the house, she gets to the real work.

She begins by filming custom content or making one-on-one video calls with clients, then heads to the farm where she mixes her duties with taking snaps and sexy videos.

Honeyy strips naked while tending to horses, collecting eggs from the chicken coop, checking on cows, and walking dogs.

Multitasking presents some logistical complications, like keeping pets out of reach due to OnlyFans’ strict no-pets policy, but Honeyy said it makes her days and mundane tasks more “fun and exciting.”

“Fans love it because it’s authentic, it’s real, it’s me working on my farm,” she said.

“I don’t wear makeup, I don’t pose in lingerie, and I don’t pose in a bedroom. I do the things I normally would, but they just see my cheeky side.

According to her, the picturesque setting of Honeyy and Hank’s “beautiful” 100-acre property keeps its content fresh and exciting.

“I have blue collar guys who love farm girls, but I also have a lot of city or beach guys who like to go outside but can’t all the time or they’re in an apartment, ‘ she says.

“These are guys who love anything that happens outdoors. It gives them the feeling of being able to reconnect with nature, and they experience it in a way through me.

After picking up the kids from school, Honeyy is in “mom duty” mode until they go to bed when she starts up the administrative and marketing side of the business.

Part of her job is also to respond to requests from her clients, and while she’s very open-minded and unfazed by kinks and fetishes, there have been a few surprises along the way.

“I get a lot of requests to be dressed and things like walking in mud or massaging the mud off my feet,” she said.

“One time I had to smoke a cigarette while fully clothed and the guy wouldn’t let me talk – to me it’s more left field.”

Hank is not only fully supportive but also very involved in Honeyy’s career and the pair often film content together when they return from mining.

Their children are too young to know how well their parents support them.

“They know I work on social media and do TikToks, but they don’t. There will be a time when we will sit down and talk to them about it, but obviously it will have to be done when it is age appropriate,” Honeyy said.

“We really work closely with the kids to bring them to the best of our abilities in terms of loving people for who they are and not judging others on how they look, how they look or what they do. In work.”

It can be hard to keep secrets in small country towns, but Honeyy has managed to keep her business under wraps.

“As far as I know, no one knows. I really assess my situation based on who I say and who I don’t,” she said.

“I’ve had some bad experiences where it exploded, so I’m really evaluating whether it’s worth putting my energy into telling people.”

“Old Joe Blow, a 90-year-old farmer who doesn’t have social media, will never know, so there’s no point explaining what we’re doing.”

Honeyy joined OnlyFans in 2021 after her network marketing business started heading south.

“I was growing my business and it was going really well. We traveled for 12 months in our caravan with the family, and it was during this period that my network marketing activity completely exhausted me,” she recalls.

“I felt like I was working so hard, and nobody wanted it as much as me, so I just thought my paycheck was never worth what I put into it.”

On their journey, Honeyy and Hank met another OnlyFans creator who sowed the seed that this might be something they could do.

“It felt like the universe planned it for us…I just saw an amazing business opportunity. I just saw an opportunity to work in a structure for the first time in my life that came to me. ‘spirit,’ she said.

“I could literally wake up in the morning and run a business, and it depended on how hard I worked. I didn’t need to rely on employees.

After six months of researching the platform to see if it was right for her, Honeyy started posting solo content without showing her face.

She earned a family income for the first few months, then decided to go for it.

“It started off pretty slow and pretty smooth…it was really going in some really good places,” Honeyy said.

“I saw longevity, the business was the right structure for us and it was going to establish our financial future and our freedom. It was going to be everything we ever wanted as a family.

Honeyy works 10 to 14 hours a day in addition to being a mom, but she is happy to devote herself to hard work because she loves what she does and it gives her the freedom to spend time with her children.

She started showing her face and filming content with Hank to the point that she made over a million dollars in just two years.

“My biggest month hit $45,000 (AU70,438) in one week. I remember my very first job after I left school, I was so excited because I was making $40,000 for the year, and I was so excited,” she said.

“I’m very fast, so I have to remember how far we’ve come. I really have to pinch myself.

Honeyy works 10 am to 2 pm each weekday in addition to being a mom, but she is happy to work hard because she loves what she does and it gives her the freedom to spend time with her children when she wants it.

“I put my heart and soul into it. It’s really amazing when you have a platform that you love, that you can work hard on, and that pays you well,” she said.

“I strongly believe in doing whatever makes you happy. And right now, that makes me so happy.