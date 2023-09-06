Nirvana Will Release 30th Anniversary Edition of In Utero Including 53 Previously Unreleased Concert Tracks

The album first hit the shelves in September 1993, featuring tracks like All Apologies and Heart-Shaped Box

It was the band’s last release, which consisted of Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and the late Kurt Cobain

Cobain would die by suicide at the age of 27, six months after the record was published

Released this month is a 30th anniversary edition of Nirvana’s 1993 album In Utero, featuring 53 previously unreleased concert tracks from the iconic grunge band.

Geffen and UMe said on Tuesday that the deluxe version of In Utero — featuring tracks like All Apologies and Heart-Shaped Box — would be re-released with previously unreleased music and photos from that era. People reported.

The band consisted of the late vocalist Kurt Cobain, who committed suicide on April 5, 1994 at the age of 27; bassist Krist Novoselic; and drummer Dave Grohl, who found huge success with the Foo Fighters in the following years.

Nirvana’s third and final album In Utero—first hitting shelves on September 21, 1993—was the group’s first attempt to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The re-release of the grunge classic will be across multiple platforms, including a super deluxe digital edition; an eight-LP super deluxe box set; a five-disc super deluxe box set; a two-CD edition and a one-LP + 10 edition,” the outlet reported.

The latest: A 30th anniversary edition of Nirvana’s 1993 album In Utero, featuring 53 previously unreleased concert tracks from the iconic grunge band, will be released this month. Kurt Cobain, the band’s late lead singer, was photographed in New York in November 1993

The super deluxe versions contain a total of 72 songs with the concert numbers, which were recorded in 1993 in Los Angeles and in 1994 in Seattle.

Other live songs were recorded in New York; Springfield, Massachusetts and Rome, Italy.

The super deluxe versions in physical form contain the original record and live tracks on 180 gram vinyl, according to the outlet; never-before-seen photos in a 48-page book; a fanzine; and a lithograph from the Los Angeles show.

Other memorabilia included with the physical covers include an acrylic panel of the angel on the album cover; a reproduced mobile of the angel; a few Nirvana tickets; three flyers for concerts; a concert badge with full access; and four backstage passes.

The physical copies, of which a limited edition of 3,000 will be produced internationally, will be available at uDiscovermusic.com And SoundofVinyl.com.

Grohl said Rolling stone in September 2013 that he was having a hard time listening to the record after Cobain’s death.

“The album should be listened to as it was the day it came out,” he said. That’s my problem with the record. I used to love listening to it. And I don’t do that anymore, that’s why. If you listen to it without thinking about Kurt’s death, you might understand the original intention of the record for me.’

The band consisted of (LR) drummer Dave Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic and Cobain

Their third and final album In Utero was the group’s first attempt to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Pictured in 1992 in Tokyo

Grohl, who is still mourning the loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, said in the 2013 Q&A that he had not told his children about the nature of Cobain’s death at the time.

“Listening to In Utero gives them that fresh perspective: the original intent of the album, as a new listener,” he said. “One day they will learn what happened. And it will change that. It did for me.’

Other songs on the album included Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle, Scentless Apprentice, Dumb, Milk It, Radio Friendly Unit Shifter and Tourette’s.