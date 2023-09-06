LAPD Releases Video of Officer-Involved Shooting

On August 6, 2023 at around 12:20 P.M., Olympic Division Patrol officers were driving east on the 2600 block of Pico Boulevard when they saw the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jose Delgado-Pinto, standing in the opposing lanes of traffic pointing a handgun at them.

As the officers stopped their vehicle in the roadway, Diego-Pinto fired at them, which resulted in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS). Delgado-Pinto ran one block east and discarded his handgun near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Dewey Avenue. Responding patrol units located Delgado-Pinto at the southwest corner of Pico Boulevard and Berendo Street. Delgado-Pinto took a fighting stance, which resulted in the deployment of a TASER. He fell to the ground and was subsequently taken into custody.

Delgado-Pinto was struck by gunfire during the OIS and transported by Fire Department paramedics to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released. He was later booked for attempt murder.

The investigation determined that the police vehicle was struck by gunfire; however, no officers or community members were injured during this incident. Delgado-Pinto’s firearm, which was identified as a Ghost Gun, was recovered at scene.

The LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses, and supervised the collection of evidence by the Forensic Science Division personnel. The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners, and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the thoroughness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures.

