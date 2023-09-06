Dolly Parton’s Viral Pet Brand ‘Doggy Parton’ Is Now Available at Petco

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Doggy Parton.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Philanthropist and country music legend Dolly Parton left pet owners everywhere swooning last year with the launch of her pet accessory line, Doggy Parton. Jolene might have tried to steal her man, but we’re stealing all her country pup looks from her new dog wardrobe line. The pet collection was sold on Amazon and sold out lightning fast. Now, Parton has brought back Doggy Parton and relaunched the collection at Petco.

As you can imagine, the collection is just as glamorous as Dolly herself. The drop consists of Dolly-inspired dog costumes (including a blonde dog wig!), guitar-shaped plush toys, and cowgirl-inspired clothing—there’s even a bubblegum-pink fur-rimmed cowgirl hat (can she make one of these for humans? Because I kind of need this.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.