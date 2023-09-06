Tucker Carlson to air interview with Larry Sinclair, the convicted con artist who claimed he smoked crack and had sex with Barack Obama in 1999

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tucker Carlson plans to air an interview with the convicted con man whose unsubstantiated allegations of drug-fueled sex acts with Barack Obama have fueled conspiracy theories for more than a decade.

In a promotional clip on social media platform X, the fired Fox News host teased the interview with Larry Sinclair, who alleges Obama bought and smoked cocaine with him before they had sex in 1999.

Sinclair first made his claims during the 2008 election, including at a farcical press conference that resulted in his arrest on an outstanding robbery warrant, but no never proved his outlandish allegations.

In the Carlson interview teaser, Sinclair claims that in 1999 he gave Obama $250 to buy cocaine, which Sinclair snorted and Obama smoked, before the two men had a sexual liaison.

Carlson in the clip describes Sinclair’s claims about Obama as “credible information that he smokes crack and has sex with guys.”

Convicted con man Larry Sinclair (left) will appear on Tucker Carlson’s X show to rekindle his longstanding allegations that he had sex with Barack Obama while high on drugs.

A spokesperson for Obama’s personal office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Tuesday evening.

Sinclair has a long criminal history, including forgery, fraud and theft convictions, and has served time in prison in Arizona, Florida and Colorado.

In 2008, when Sinclair first aired his claims, Policy reported on the saga, noting that “the story has generally been ignored by the mainstream media, because it has been unable to substantiate its claims.”

In June 2008, Sinclair rented a room at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. and spoke for an hour, detailing two sexual affairs he claimed to have had with Obama in 1999, one in the back of a limo and the other. in a hotel room in Gurnee, Illinois.

Sinclair claimed that a limo driver introduced him to Obama after Sinclair asked for help connecting with someone to “party,” and Obama, then a state senator from Illinois, readily introduced himself with his real name and job title.

The press conference ended at Sinclair’s arrest on an open warrant from Delaware, after liberal bloggers who supported Obama apparently notified police in Washington of his scheduled court appearance.

For more than a decade, Sinclair’s claims were taken seriously only by the most remote fringe of conspiracy theorists and largely shunned from public discourse.

Last week, Carlson reignited the long-dead controversy in a podcast interview.

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are seen at the US Open last week. They have been married since 1992 and share two daughters

In June 2008, Sinclair rented a room at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. and spoke for an hour about her claims. He is seen above during the press conference

Larry Sinclair, who claims he performed a sex act on Barack Obama, poses with women at Trump National Doral Miami in a photo he posted on October 12, 2019 from Miami, Florida.

Carlson, 54, speaking on the popular Adam Carolla Show last week, said: “In 2008 it became very clear that Barack Obama had sex with men and was smoking crack.”

“A guy showed up, Larry Sinclair, and said ‘I’m going to sign an affidavit’ and he did, ‘I’m going to do a lie detector’ and he did,” he said. added, calling Sinclair’s claims ‘obviously true’.

In fact, Sinclair notoriously failed the lie detector test in 2008, then publicly accused Obama adviser David Axelrod of bribing examiners to fake the results, according to Courthouse press office.

Sinclair’s affidavit history is also questionable. In 2001, he signed a affidavit claiming to be “terminally ill” as he sought to have an arrest warrant dismissed, although more than two decades later he appears to be still alive.

Carlson was fired by Fox News in April and has since produced his own show on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

The pundit claimed he was fired as a condition of Fox News’ $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to end a lawsuit over spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Other outlets claimed that Carlson was fired due to inflammatory communications uncovered during the trial.

Private messages sent by Carlson containing “highly offensive and rude remarks” were a “catalyst” in Fox’s decision to let him go, according to The New York Times.

A redacted message contained a slur against a senior Fox executive, both the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post reported. Each of the reports relied on unnamed sources.