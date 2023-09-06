These Birkenstock Clogs Will See You Through Fall and Beyond

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Birkenstock.

Now that we’ve (unofficially) entered fall, coziness is key—especially when it comes to footwear. It’s time to toss those flip-flops and strappy heels to the back of your closet and invest in footwear that’ll help you survive the cooler months in maximum footwear contentment. We’re talking about the beloved Birkenstock clog.

This iconic shoe is a fall staple thanks to its business in the front, party in the back design that allows your toes to stay warm while your heels get some air. A cushy footbed and the fact that it takes about 0.1 seconds to slip these on make Birkenstock clogs hard to resist. While these were once known as a hippie staple, Birkenstocks have become a mainstream favorite thanks to their extreme comfort and durability (not to mention a notable cameo in the Barbie movie this year!).

