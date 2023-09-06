ADL Blasts Musk’s ‘Profoundly Disturbing’ Behavior Amid Lawsuit Threats

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called out Elon Musk on Tuesday night, saying it was “profoundly disturbing” that the Twitter/X owner was boosting the antisemitic #BanTheADL campaign while simultaneously contemplating a “frivolous lawsuit” against the civil rights group.

Greenblatt’s direct response to Musk comes after the “free speech absolutist” spent the past few days pondering whether to boot the ADL from the site formerly known as Twitter, blaming the organization for advertisers fleeing his struggling social media platform, and then threatening to sue the Jewish civil liberties group for defamation.

“To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League… oh the irony!” Musk wrote on Monday.

