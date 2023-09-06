K’gari tourists slammed as ‘ignorant’ for flouting rules about SS Maheno shipwreck at popular Queensland destination

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tourists visiting a popular Australian destination are being slammed for their ‘ignorant’ behavior around one of the island’s famous attractions on Instagram.

K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, is a World Heritage Site along the southeast coast of Queensland and is part of the Great Sandy National Park – famous for its long beaches, forests and pristine freshwater lakes.

The island is also home to a major tourist attraction, the metal hull of the SS Maheno which was wrecked on the island during a cyclone in 1935.

Travelers flock to the rusting remains to take evocative and moody photos of the wreck’s interior, despite a ‘large’ danger sign warning tourists to stay at least three meters away from the ‘deteriorating’ vessel.

A man who regularly takes visitors to the island has called tourists who flout the rules ‘ignorant’ and ‘entitled’.

A large ‘danger’ sign warns visitors that ‘unauthorized access’ to the wreck is ‘prohibited’, with fines of up to $7,740 applying to those who break the rules.

“I regularly see tourists touching and climbing on the wreckage, even after reading the sign or being told about it,” the man said. Yahoo News.

“It seems to be a common problem on the island, with visitors feeling empowered to do whatever they want because they have paid a permit to come and visit so they can do whatever they want.

The same goes for the rules regarding dingoes, and most, if not all, of the latest attacks are by ignorant tourists.

A large sign placed near the wreck warns visitors of “Unauthorized Access Prohibited” to those wishing to enter the hull of the boat.

“Remains of the wreckage are collapsing,” the sign reads.

“Rusty, sharp metal is hidden in the surrounding sand. Breaking waves and metal fragments pose a serious health risk to visitors.

“Serious injury or even death could result from attempting to approach the wreckage ruins. For your safety, stay back. Take your photos and walk away carefully.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, shared a reminder of the rules on Facebook, along with a picture of the “danger” sign.

“I put this here because of the number of people I see in and on the wreckage of the Maheno,” he wrote.

“Indian Head once had a similar sign on the face of the headland which was subject to a fine of 80 penalty units. Tourists have ignored the rules and are now complaining about the headland being closed.

“If you want to blame anyone, it’s not the QPWS (Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service), Butchulla or the name change to K’gari, it’s the tourists who don’t give a damn about the rats and do this that they want. What is happening to our country?

Rangers on the island are taking an “educational approach by issuing verbal warnings” to those who break the three-metre rule.

However, the man’s message angered tourists, calling him ‘Karen’ and saying they would do whatever they wanted.

“I’m just sick of the state of the nannies,” one person wrote.

“I’ll go in and ride the wreckage at my leisure, it’s on a public beach.” another person commented.

A third said: “I’m kind of done with someone sitting in an office who has no life experience and is wrapped in bubble wrap telling me I can’t do something. thing.

“I’m not saying I want to see people get hurt, but shouldn’t it be our choice of what we consider dangerous based on our life experiences.”

Others argued that “people are responsible for their own actions” and that the government is “just trying to take advantage of citizens.”

Many defended the rules around the heritage-listed site, saying the sign reminded people to enjoy the attraction safely.

“Unfortunately if they didn’t warn you, some geese will get hurt and a lawyer suing an ambulance will get compensation for the goose because they weren’t warned,” one person commented.

“I mean, if you want a 100-year-old piece of rusty steel in your foot that you couldn’t see because of the soft sand, enjoy the public beach.” another wrote.

The Department of Environment and Science told Daily Mail Australia that visitors who ignore the sign risk a maximum penalty of 50 units, which equates to a $7,740 fine.

The department explained that the three-meter rule was put in place to preserve the historical value of Maheno and protect the safety of visitors.

“Due to the historic value of the Maheno and the deteriorating condition of the wreck, access to the wreck or within 3 meters of any part of the wreck is prohibited,” the ministry said. of Environment and Science.

“It’s to protect the wreck and the visitors. Serious injury or even death could result from walking on or around the wreckage.

“The wreckage above the sand is collapsing, the steel is rusting and people could fall through the structure. Much of the wreckage is buried under sand – and people have been known to cut their feet and legs with rusty, sharp steel.

The department added that visitors to the island put their personal safety ahead of their “desire to take selfies”, despite signs warning them not to climb, touch or approach the wreckage.

While rangers “generally take an educational approach by issuing verbal warnings,” they can also issue a $464.40 fine to anyone ignoring the three-meter rule.