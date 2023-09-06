Mason Greenwood is officially unveiled by Getafe in front of his watching partner as Man United forward is given a warm reception by fans at ceremony

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mason Greenwood has been officially unveiled by Getafe after being controversially loaned out by Manchester United.

The striker was introduced to the LaLiga club’s supporters at their Coliseum stadium in Madrid alongside their other summer signings.

Greenwood came out of the tunnel accompanied by pyrotechnics and smoke and walked to the center of the field to speak to the crowd. His partner, Harriet Robson, with whom he shares a child, was also present in the stands.

Getafe were branded ‘deaf’ after hailing ‘MasonMania’ on social media after his arrival but still put on a glitzy display for the player’s welcome.

Greenwood told attendees he “felt great” and “happy to be here”, and then took to his Instagram page to reflect on his “incredible first day”.

Greenwood’s partner Harriet Robson shared a photo from the stadium ahead of the ceremony

Robson also posted a photo of a Getafe shirt emblazoned with the word “dad” and the number 12.

The 21-year-old then added: “We are taking one game at a time. I know the next home game will be soon. We will try to win and do our best.

Greenwood, once capped by England, joined the Spanish Premier League side last week on a season-long loan. Last month, United revealed the player would leave by mutual agreement after an internal investigation lasting just over six months.

The move comes after criminal charges against Greenwood, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February.

Ms Robson was seen smiling in the sunshine ahead of the unveiling on Instagram.

She posted photos of herself smiling at the stadium, as well as a Getafe jersey with the word “dad” on the back and the number 12.

This is the number Greenwood will wear this season.

Getafe fans asked the player for his jersey and chanted his name during his unveiling

Thousands of people had gathered to welcome Greenwood, along with newcomers Diego Rico and Oscar Rodriguez, and chanted his name. His signing has been widely promoted on the club’s social media pages in recent days.

Indeed, Getafe shared a video of supporters queuing for photos with Greenwood and tagged the clip ‘MasonMania’, sparking outrage online.

One account accused the activity on social media of being “deaf” while another claimed the club had “no shame”. Getafe have also been criticized for declaring Greenwood “innocent” despite the charges against him being dropped.

Greenwood was asked about his fitness at the inauguration, having not played a competitive game since January 2022, but sought to reassure fans.

“I’ve been training for four or five months so I’m updating myself,” he said. “With my teammates here, my first training went well, so I feel pretty good.”

Earlier in the day, Greenwood participated in an opening practice session.

Getafe have been criticized for their social media posts about signing Greenwood

His loan deal is believed to include a termination clause which would allow Getafe to send him back to United in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, a Spanish domestic violence charity has slammed the decision to sign him and called on the club to overturn the divisive move.

Despite this, Getafe coach José Bordalas defended the club, while acknowledging that the situation was “delicate”.

“It’s very tricky to trivialize this issue,” Bordalas said.

“Everyone knows what happened and appropriate action has been taken. Everyone knows how it ended, with a non-condemning sentence.

“He is a very high level footballer and he comes to Getafe with enormous enthusiasm.”