Bill Maher Is Strangely Pro-Boss and Anti-Labor for a ‘Liberal’

On the latest episode of Bill Maher’s podcast, Club Random, he interviewed comedian Jim Gaffigan. At one point, Maher brought up the strike by first the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and now also the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) that’s shut down Hollywood. He portrayed the striking workers as fundamentally unreasonable.

“These guys would never go back,” he said—presumably meaning they won’t go back until the studios make concessions. “This strike could go on until the twenty-fourth century. They would stay out.”

After saying he “feels for” and “loves” the writers for his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, he insisted that “there’s a big other side to it”—because a prolonged strike hurts lots of people besides the strikers. He mocked the idea that “they’re f*cking Che Guevara out there, like this Cesar Chavez’s lettuce-picking strike” and insisted “it’s a lot more complicated.”

