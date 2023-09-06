Ex-NFL star Mike Williams dead at 36: Former Chiefs wide receiver – who earned $12m in his career – ‘suffered fatal injuries in accident while working on a construction site’

Mike Williams played wide receiver in the NFL for the Chiefs, Bills and Buccaneers.

He earned $11.8 million during his career, but was recently working on a construction site

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams has died aged 36 from injuries he sustained in an accident at a construction site, we have learned.

The Syracuse college star, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs for five years in the NFL, retired from football in 2016.

He earned a total of $11,848,250 during his time in the NFL, mostly with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2010 and signed him to a four-year contract.

It has been reported that Williams has been working on a construction site for the past few weeks, where he was involved in a fatal accident.

His death was first reported by Buffalo Bills reporter Jon Scott, who confirmed the news with multiple sources.

